BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A mother who was stabbed six times while protecting her daughter on a Brooklyn street spoke out Wednesday, telling PIX11 News the woman who attacked her threatened her toddler with the knife first.

“This crazy lady had come up to my daughter and said she was going to kill her and she had a knife to her head,” she said during a phone interview Wednesday.

It was Monday afternoon. The mother, who is a military veteran, said she had just left an appointment in Downtown Brooklyn and was headed home with her 3-year-old tucked into a stroller. As they arrived at the corner of Jay and Tillary streets, she said the suspect started yelling at them.

“She said, ‘Why are you looking at me like that so hard,’” the victim told PIX11 News, adding that she replied: “I’m not looking at you. Leave me alone.”

Then, the mother said the woman threatened her child. She said she was forced to take action.

“I went to get the knife out of her hand, and had to take off her wig to identify who she was,” she said.

The suspect then stabbed her at least six times in her legs and chest, she said. The entire time, the mother could only focus on getting her child to safety.

After being stabbed, the mother said adrenalin kicked in and she was able to get on a Queens-bound subway train headed to Jamaica. She was then rushed to a hospital.

Police on Wednesday morning released photos of the alleged attacker. The woman, identified by police as 25-year-old Lequasiah Lawrence, was arrested Wednesday night. Lawrence, who is homeless, was charged with attempted murder and assault, according to the NYPD.

When asked if she had anything to say to the suspect, the mother replied: “You need to seek professional help. You don’t take your anger out on other people.”