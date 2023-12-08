NEWARK (PIX11) — Three healthcare workers were slashed in a violent attack inside a pediatric intensive care unit at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center on Friday morning.

“And if things like that is going on, that’s going to make me wonder what’s going on when I’m not here,” One mother with a child in that same unit said to PIX11 News.

A hospital spokesperson released a statement explaining what happened: “This morning a domestic dispute involving two visitors to the pediatric intensive care unit at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center escalated into a violent incident, resulting in the stabbing of three staff members. No patients or family members were injured during this incident. Newark Beth Israel Medical Center security officers and the Newark Police Department responded immediately and took the suspect into custody.”

That suspect was identified by Newark Police as 37-year-old Firdousi Abdul-Hakim of Newark.

It is unclear how she and the relative who she was fighting with were related to the pediatric patient or why the nurses were attacked.

All three healthcare workers were rushed up the block to the emergency department with minor injuries.

Abdul-Hakim is now facing several criminal charges.

“There are no metal detectors here, but the security guard is supposed to check your name and ID to make sure everything matches,” said the mother, who did not want to reveal her name.

Abdul-hakim, the suspect, now faces charges of aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a weapon.