Mom injured in attempted subway robbery dies from injuries: councilwoman

FILE – In this Oct. 7, 2020, file photo, video surveillance camera is installed on the ceiling above a subway platform in the Court Street station in the Brooklyn borough of New York. State lawmakers across the U.S. are reconsidering the tradeoffs of facial recognition technology amid civil rights and racial bias concerns. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

LOWER MANHATTAN — A mother who was critically injured when she fell down a set of subway stairs during an attempted robbery died from her injuries, a city official said Monday.

City Councilwoman Yuh-Line Niou tweeted the update Monday evening, saying that “we lost her.”

I just heard some really sad news….we lost her today.



NYC mom injured after stranger yanks her down subway stairs – New York Daily News https://t.co/qOrEGq53DG — Yuh-Line Niou (@yuhline) July 20, 2021

According to the NYPD, the 58-year-old victim and her 22-year-old son were walking up the stairs at the Canal Street N train station around 9:40 a.m. Saturday when the suspect grabbed the man’s book bag.

The mother and son fell down the stairs and the suspect fled the station, police said.

The woman was rushed to a hospital in critical condition, police said. Earlier Monday, authorities said she had suffered severe head injuries.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect Saturday night.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).