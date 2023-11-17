NEW YORK (PIX11) – A woman is accused of leaving her four children unattended in an unlocked car at a Walmart parking lot on Long Island, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Officers arrived at the scene in East Meadow after a 911 call about the children, according to authorities. They found a 7-year-old girl, 5-year-old boy, 3-year-old boy and 2-year-old girl inside the unlocked car, police said.

The children were taken to a local hospital, according to authorities. Police said the children’s mother, 26-year-old Ilania Rios, was arrested in connection with the incident.

Rios was charged with four counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

