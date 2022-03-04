NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — A mom allegedly “ gravely injured” her 3-year-old daughter, then brought her to a hospital and fled, officials said. Friday.

Police issued a warrant for the arrest of Shaqwana Baker. She’s accused of causing injuries that are expected to be “ permanent and life altering” for her young daughter.

Baker brought her daughter to a hospital with life-threatening injuries on Jan. 23, officials said. The girl was transferred to an intensive care unit and continued to receive medical treatment as of Friday.

The mom’s last known address is in the Bronx, but she’d been staying in North Bergen and Secaucus, officials said.

She and her boyfriend, 29-year-old Edward Smith of Far Rockaway, were both charged with aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child. Smith was arrested on Feb. 24, but officials were still on the lookout for Baker on Friday. The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office asked for help locating the mom in the child abuse case.

Anyone with information on Baker’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Special Victims Unit at

201-915-1234 or leave an anonymous tip on the Hudson County Prosecutor’s official website

at: https://www.hudsoncountyprosecutorsofficenj.org/homicide-tip/ . All information will be kept

confidential.