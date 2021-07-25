Mom, 10-year-old girl killed in Queens DWI crash: NYPD

A mother and her 10-year-old daughter were killed in a crash involving a drunk driver in Queens on July 24, 2021, police said. (Credit: Citizen App)

JAMAICA, Queens — A Long Island mother and her 10-year-old daughter were killed in a crash involving a drunk driver in Queens Saturday night, police said Sunday.

First responders were called to the scene at Rockaway and Guy R. boulevards, near JFK Airport, around 8:45 p.m.

Police said the driver of a Nissan Altima, identified as 42-year-old Tyrone Absolam, was speeding when the vehicle collided with a Chevy Cruze.

EMS rushed the 31-year-old driver of the Chevy Cruze, identified as Diana Granobles, and her 10-year-old, Isabella, to the hospital. Both suffered severe trauma and were pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

Absolam and three passengers in his vehicle — a 38-year-old woman, 12-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl — were also taken to the hospital.

The 38-year-old woman was listed in critical condition, police said. The 12-year-old boy and 16-year-old girl were listed in serious but stable condition, and Absolam was in serious condition, according to the NYPD.

Police later charged Absolam, of Queens, with manslaughter, vehicular manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, assault and driving while intoxicated.

