Modified transit schedule continues into holiday weekend

NEW YORK — During a holiday weekend, there are planned service changes to the regular transit schedule.

But this year, the week between Christmas and New Year’s saw a reduced schedule put in place by transit planner to allow the MTA to shift crews as needed.

The agency has been dealing with the surge in covid cases and staffing issues.

The agency warned of some longer waits for trains. Some bus riders noticed delays up to twenty minutes and specific cancellations at times on some routes.

Some train lines ran local instead of express and some that don’t run on the weekend didn’t run during the week.

The changes were to be temporary through December 31.

But the agency has not yet made new announcements for next week.

“The MTA is operating 24/7 service to all stations and keeping customers informed in real time about any adjustments from normal schedules. As always, customers should check for service updates and real-time arrival information at MTA.info, the MYmta app, digital screens at stations, or on social media, and should sign up for service alerts via text or email at mymtaalerts.com,” said MTA Spokesperson Aaron Donovan in an earlier statement.

Ridership had only slightly dipped according to MTA statistics from the past few days.