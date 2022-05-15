NYACK, NY (PIX11) — Samuel Cedeno, a New Jersey security guard who told his family he feared someone was following him, was located Sunday at a hospital in Nyack, New York, according to his mother, Candida Almanzar.

“Somebody called me from Montefiore Hospital in Nyack,” Almanzar told PIX11 News.

Almanzar and her family went to the hospital Sunday and said they tried to calm the 26-year-old Cedeno down.

“He said that he had an accident and somebody called the ambulance,” Almanzar said.

On Saturday, Cedeno’s mother told PIX11 News her son, who lives in Irvington, New Jersey, had started acting strangely in recent weeks.

“His behavior changed. He thought someone was following him or wanted to hurt him,” Almanzar said.

The worried mom told us her son, a postal service security guard, was last seen leaving his apartment building in Irvington at about 11 p.m. on Thursday, May 12.

Cedeno’s family said a security guard at the building told them Cedeno seemed nervous. The family looked for Cedeno’s white Honda Accord in Irvington and could not find it.

Cedeno’s mother said her son’s behavior had changed after he returned from a trip to Atlanta in late April to meet a friend.

“He thought that his friend put some drug in his drink or something like that,” the mother said.

Almanzar acknowledged her son’s abrupt behavior change could have been indicative of a mental health issue that had not manifested itself before.

“When he came back from the trip, he said ‘Somebody was following me,’ like, did damage to his personality,” the mother recalled. “He told me somebody had a dating account in his name, like, they stole his identity,” the mother added.

Almanzar, an immigrant from the Dominican Republic, lives in the Bronx and said her son had last visited her Wednesday night, May 11, and stayed until the morning of Thursday, May 12.

“When we saw him, his behavior was so nervous,” the mother said, “He could not stay still.”

Almanzar told PIX11 News she had filed a missing persons report with the Irvington Police Department.

Now, she’s relived her son has been safely located, although he was agitated before visiting with his family Sunday at the hospital.

“We talked to him and said, ‘Please take the medication,'” the mother recounted to us. “We want to see you. We want to hug you.”

Cedeno will receive further evaluation Monday at the hospital.