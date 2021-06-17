77-year-old NJ man with dementia, Alzheimer’s missing, possibly in NYC: officials

Missing Newark man last seen in Queens, NYC

Photo of 77-year-old Newark man Jene Joseph-Johnson, who was reported missing after last being seen in Queens, New York on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, police said. (Newark Department of Public Safety)

QUEENS — Authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing New Jersey man who has dementia and Alzheimer’s after he was last seen in Queens on Tuesday evening.

Public safety officials in Newark said Jene Joseph-Johnson, 77, was reported missing Wednesday after last being seen around 6 p.m. Tuesday on 237th Street in the Rosedale neighborhood.

Joseph-Johnson stands 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs around 175 pounds, and has a bald head and brown eyes, officials said.

The man was wearing black pants, a bright red sweatshirt, and a black hat with a red New York Yankees logo on it when he went missing.

Police said the man is known to take public transportation, but is often confused about his whereabouts.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jene Joseph-Johnson are urged to call the Department’s 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward. 

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at: www.newarkpd.org or through our Smartphone App available at iTunes or on Google Play. Search Newark Police Division to download the App.

