NEW YORK (PIX11) – A missing girl who is believed to be in danger may be in New York City or Long Island, authorities said.

Elizabeth Rosa, 10, was last seen getting into an unknown vehicle on 7th Avenue in the city of Troy in Rensselaer County at 11:40 p.m. Tuesday, according to the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services.

Elizabeth may be in New York City or Long Island, authorities said.

Elizabeth was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt. She is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 100 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes, authorities said.

Anyone with information should call 911 or contact the Troy Police Department at 518-270-4421.