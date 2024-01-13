NEW YORK CITY (PIX11) — A missing 9-year-old girl was found safe late Friday night, according to authorities.

The young girl was last seen leaving P.S. 323 in Brooklyn on Thursday, according to the NYPD. She was found after a nearly two-day search.

It was not immediately clear where the child was found.

