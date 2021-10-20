Missing 5-year-old boy’s mother, man, plead not guilty to charges after Bronx arrest

Elijah Lewis in May 2020. (Credit: Handout via New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office)

NASHUA, N.H. — The mother of a missing 5-year-old New Hampshire boy and a man who was arrested with her in New York have pleaded not guilty to witness tampering and child endangerment charges as authorities continue to search for the child.

Meanwhile, investigators now believe that the boy, Elijah Lewis, was last seen at his home in Merrimack sometime within the last 30 days.

The attorney general’s office initially said Elijah was last seen about six months ago.

Investigators have searched the area by helicopter and a nearby lake by boat. Elijah’s mother, Danielle Dauphinais and Joseph Stapf appeared for their arraignments from jail via video Wednesday.

They plan to meet with their lawyers to discuss bail hearings.