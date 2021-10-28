Misdemeanor sex crime charges expected to be filed against Andrew Cuomo

NEW YORK — Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is expected to face sex-crime related charges in Albany Criminal Court, New York State Courts official Lucian Chalfen said Thursday.

A misdemeanor sex crimes complaint was filed against the former governor, Chalfen said. The complaint comes two months after Cuomo resigned amid accusations of sexual harassment.

The ex-governor is accused of forcibly touching an unidentified woman, according to a criminal complaint.

The complaint alleges Cuomo forcibly placed his hand under the woman’s blouse “for the purposes of degrading and gratifying his sexual desires.” The incident allegedly took place on the second floor of the governor’s mansion in Albany in December of 2020, according to the complaint.

After an investigation from Attorney General Letitia James’ office determined Cuomo had sexually harassed 11 women — in and out of state government — the governor was initially defiant. He rejected calls to resign before stepping down so that the government could focus on COVID-19 pandemic recovery without the distraction of a lengthy impeachment trial.

PIX11 News has reached out to a Cuomo spokesman for comment.

The complaint is below:

This is a developing story.