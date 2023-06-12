NEW YORK (PIX11) – New York City delivery workers are about to get a big raise.

Mayor Eric Adams announced on Sunday that the city would increase the minimum wage for delivery workers to $17.96. The current base pay for delivery workers in the city is around $7 an hour.

Adams said increased wages will offset the costs that delivery workers must pay out of pocket, including methods of transportation while on the job. He said the raise is well-deserved, as delivery workers were essential in keeping the city running during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new minimum wage will go into effect on July 12.