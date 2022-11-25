NEW YORK (PIX11) — After reaching 66.6 million visitors spending more than $47 billion in 2019, a record high, according to the office of the state comptroller. The number of tourists dropped by 67 percent, with spending falling more than 70 percent in 2020.

The fiscal health of the city rides on those numbers. And retailers are doing everything they can to get the millions of tourists who visit the city in the door and open their wallets.

