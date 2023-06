Milk Bar’s new ice cream pints available at Whole Foods. (Credit: Milk Bar)

NEW YORK (PIX11) – It’s the first day of summer, and New Yorkers can celebrate with a scoop of free ice cream.

The Milk Bar is giving away a free mini pint of its signature cereal milk ice cream with a tiny spoon attached to the lid. The treat has a milky base with caramelized cornflakes throughout.

Milk Bar has several locations in New York City, including its flagship store in NoMad, on the Upper West Side and in Williamsburg. For more information, click here.