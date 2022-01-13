Military medical personnel deploying to NY, NJ hospitals as COVID surges

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden announced that 1,000 more military doctors and nurses will be deployed to six states hit hard by COVID.

The personnel will head to hospitals in New York and New Jersey, as well hospitals in Ohio, Rhode Island, Michigan and New Mexico.

“Like all health care workers, they are heroes and I’m grateful for what they do,” Biden said.

The White House says that in the weeks since Thanksgiving, more than 800 military doctors and nurses have been sent to hospitals across the country.

Dr. Sheree Elnahal, CEO at University Hospital in Newark, is elated with the news that some of those military members will arrive at his hospital next week.

“We’re set to have 23 uniformed men and women arrive at the hospital, and while we don’t know yet their areas of expertise, we know they will a benefit to the hospital and the community” Dr. Elnaha said.

Emergency medical physician Dr. Sampson Davis works at several New Jersey Hospitals suffering through the COVID surge. He said his colleagues feel almost war-torn, many of them calling out sick after also contracting COVID-19.

“The surge is unfathomable,” Dr. Davis said. “And now we’re seeing COVID fatigue amongst our staff members who are exhausted, but we’re also seeing 20-30 percent of our staff suffering with COVID right now, which is something we weren’t prepared for.”

The president also announced that administration is directing the U.S. government to procure an additional 500 million COVID-19 tests to help meet demand across the country. The order comes on top of another 500 million tests the White House pledged before the Christmas holiday would be available to American this month.