THE BRONX (PIX11) — The newest immigrants in New York City lined up outside of the Lincoln Medical Center in the Bronx on Sunday.

Many were migrants from the Southern Border who recently arrived at the Port Authority on buses from Texas.The event Sunday afternoon was organized by New York City‘s Health and Hospitals system, as well as Metro Health Plus.

Those who attended were given health insurance, food, school supplies, and other social services.

There was even games for the kids. Ice cream was handed out.

New York’s City Hall estimates some 4,000 migrants have arrived in the city in recent weeks. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has said he will continue to bus the migrants from the border to sanctuary cities. Mayor Eric Adams has said Abbott is using people as political pawns.