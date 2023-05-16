NEW YORK (PIX11) — Thirty migrants were stranded inside LaGuardia Airport Tuesday after they were flown in from southern border states, according to the volunteer group Artists Athletes Activists.

Executive Director Power Malu has spent the last year helping migrants navigate New York City after their arrival.

“The majority of migrants that arrive at New York City airports don’t know what to do, where to go, how to travel,” Malu said. “Right now we have 30 migrants sitting in an airport wondering what’s going to happen and there are more to come.”

Migrants also continue to arrive in New York City on buses from border states. Malu expects at least two buses to pull into the Port Authority bus terminal Tuesday evening.

“This has been going on throughout this crisis,” Malu said.

Four days after the end of Title 42, a border policy that denied some migrants entry into the United States because of the COVID-19 pandemic, border crossings have now dropped in half.

DHS Assistant Secretary Blas Nunez-Neto said the Biden administration remains cautious.

“We are mindful that smugglers will continue to look for ways to take advantage of the change of border policies,” Nunez-Neto said.