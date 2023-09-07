NEW YORK (PIX11) — As more buses carrying asylum seekers arrived in Midtown Wednesday, Mayor Eric Adams warned New Yorkers the migrant crisis will ruin New York City.

“This issue will destroy New York City. Destroy New York City,” Adams said at a Town Hall meeting on the Upper West Side.

The mayor said about 10,000 migrants a month are coming to the city from all over the world, including Russian-speaking nations and West African countries. Adams admitted every neighborhood in the five boroughs will be impacted and that he doesn’t see a solution to the crisis.

“Let me tell you something, New Yorkers. Never in my life have I had a problem that I did not see an ending to. I don’t see an ending to this,” he said.

Adams reiterated that the federal government has yet to provide the resources to help New York City support the asylum seekers. The crisis has put the city in a $12 billion deficit, meaning many services will be cut, the mayor said.

“Everyone is saying it’s New York City’s problem. Every community in this city is going to be impacted. Every service in this city is going to be impacted,” Adams said.

