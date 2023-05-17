NEW YORK (PIX11) — It’s a tough job market, and getting a new job can be challenging. But, one Bronx transgender woman is getting help finding a job thanks to a community of women.

It was a moment to say thank you, Aaliyah Vasquez, from the Bronx, got a chance to hug her hero and say thank you to an organization that helped change her life.

Vasquez says her hero is Pam Kulnis, the program director at Bottomless Closet, a nonprofit that has helped thousands of NYC women dress for job interviews and offers programs to help.

Over the last few months, Kulnis has helped Vasquez open up, build confidence, and watched her blossom over five months during her gender affirmation journey.

PIX11 News was there for Vasquez’s final fittings a few weeks before going on those interviews. It’s not just about the clothes but about the attitude and confidence, says executive director of Bottomless Closet Melissa Norden.

Norden said every day; they help women get jobs.

From career coaching to providing outfits, a transformation happens inside and out.

Thanks to longtime volunteers like Rory Conforte, Bottomless Closet has helped nearly 50,000 women in need across NYC since 1999 at their headquarters in Midtown on 34th Street.

Ciprianis in Midtown was where more than 400 people attended their annual spring luncheon.

PIX11’s Monica Morales had the privilege of hosting the event. It was a celebration of a community of women helping women rise.

The theme this year is endless possibilities and unstoppable potential. Vasquez received an MBA and wants to enter the financial world. She is ready to shine.

