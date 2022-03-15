NEW YORK, N.Y. (PIX11) — Marjan Neshat is an actress who is tapping into her own life experiences to tell the story of Middle Eastern women in three different off-Broadway plays.

“My character has a complicated relationship with this language and what it does to her identity. The play is a lot about how speaking a language can change your identity in very subtle ways,” said Neshat.

She is also learning more about herself through these parts. Neshat came to the United States as an immigrant. She says there are so many things about how they are seen and what kind of boxes they are put in based upon how they sound.

“It is my own experiences but feels like it is the collective experience of Iranian immigrants that I’ve known. They see themselves reflected in these moments and in these characters,” said Neshat.

Not only is Neshat portraying Middle Eastern women in these plays, but the plays are all written by Middle Eastern American playwrights. She says that makes it a special experience because in each play they are putting Middle Eastern women on stage without “otherizing” them.

The actress feels like many times she is tasked with giving a lesson, but the women she is now portraying aren’t giving a lesson, they are living their life and you can connect with them. She feels it is important to just tell these women’s stories.

“I feel that representation really matters and the more you get to see people just having a voice and being a central character matters,” said Neshat.