NEW YORK (PIX11) — Michelin isn’t all about truffles, caviar and 18-course tasting menus.

The guide released its 2022 Bib Gourmand list on Thursday, which features 18 more affordable restaurants in Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan and Westchester. The list focuses on restaurants with great value for the amount paid.

“What Bib restaurants do have in common is their simpler style of cooking, which is recognizable, easy-to-eat and often something you feel you could attempt to replicate at home,” according to Michelin’s website. “A Bib restaurant will also leave you with a sense of satisfaction, at having eaten so well at such a reasonable price.”

These are the 18 entries from 2022:

Manhattan:

Queens:

Jiang Nan – Chinese food, Flushing

Porcelain – Asian food, Ridgewood

Rolo’s – American food, Ridgewood

Zaab Zaab – Thai food, Elmhurst

Brooklyn:

Westchester:

Chutney Masala – Indian food, Irvington

TVB by: Pax Romana – Italian American food, White Plains