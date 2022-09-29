NEW YORK (PIX11) — Michelin isn’t all about truffles, caviar and 18-course tasting menus.
The guide released its 2022 Bib Gourmand list on Thursday, which features 18 more affordable restaurants in Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan and Westchester. The list focuses on restaurants with great value for the amount paid.
“What Bib restaurants do have in common is their simpler style of cooking, which is recognizable, easy-to-eat and often something you feel you could attempt to replicate at home,” according to Michelin’s website. “A Bib restaurant will also leave you with a sense of satisfaction, at having eaten so well at such a reasonable price.”
These are the 18 entries from 2022:
Manhattan:
- Antoya – Korean food, Koreatown
- Szechuan Gourmet – Chinese food, Midtown West
- Chick Chick – Asian food, Upper West Side
- Covacha – Mexican food, Upper West Side
- Dhamaka – Indian food, Lower East Side
- Sami & Susu – Middle Eastern food, Lower East Side
- Dumpling Lab – Chinese food, East Village
- Soda Club – Vegan food, East Village
- Yellow Rose – Tex-Mex food, East Village
Queens:
- Jiang Nan – Chinese food, Flushing
- Porcelain – Asian food, Ridgewood
- Rolo’s – American food, Ridgewood
- Zaab Zaab – Thai food, Elmhurst
Brooklyn:
- Le Fanfare – Italian food, Greenpoint
- Runner Up – American food, Greenpoint
- Sobre Masa – Mexican food, Bushwick
Westchester:
- Chutney Masala – Indian food, Irvington
- TVB by: Pax Romana – Italian American food, White Plains