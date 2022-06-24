NEW YORK (PIX11) — A famed Michael Jackson impersonator will bring his one-of-a-kind Michael Jackson tribute show to the United States for the first time this summer.

The “Michael Lives Forever” tour kicks off in New York City on June 25. It’s the 13-year anniversary of Jackson’s death.

This string of United States tour dates follows the success “Michael Lives Forever” has had as it has toured around the world in places like South America, Europe and Mexico. Over 500,000 fans have seen the tour to date.

Rodrigo Teaser not only sings the songs and dances the moves, but each costume he wears is replicated to be exactly what Jackson had worn originally.

Rodrigo also brings together original members of Michael’s creative team to give fans a truly unique and first-of-its-kind chance to experience that could only be replicated by the King of Pop himself.

More information on the New York performance is here.

PIX11 News’ Rebecca Solomon got a preview of some of the moves that will be on display in the video above.