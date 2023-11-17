NEW YORK (PIX11) — The NY Mets is hosting its ninth annual MetsGiving Turkey Giveaway Friday to help those in need ahead of Thanksgiving.

Over 7,500 turkeys will be distributed across 15 community partners throughout New York City. The Amazin’ Mets Foundation is expected to feed over 61,000 underserved individuals.

There will be in-person distributions in each borough including the Queens Community Justice Center, New York Common Pantry in Manhattan, Part of the Solution in the Bronx, the New York Foundling in Staten Island, and Maimonides Park in Brooklyn.

Mr. and Mrs. Met and Francisco Alvarez are set to make an appearance at the Bronx location.

