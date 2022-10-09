QUEENS (PIX11) — Fans heading to the Mets game brought optimism and excitement to Citi Field Sunday evening.

They’re still riding the high from Saturday night’s Game 2 win against the Padres. If the Mets win Game 3, they will advance to the National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

“I’m hopeful,” said Dorine Drohan, a Mets fan who arrived at the game four hours early, donning a bright orange, furry Mets hat. “I mean, they’re showing their true colors, like last night. That’s us. And it’s all or nothing tonight, and I think they’re gonna bring it.”

Mets fans are confident the Amazins have a chance to make it all the way to the World Series.

“[I’m] very confident,” said Mets fan Kevin Green. “We have home-field advantage. The crowd is gonna be into it. And I just think that the pitching will hold up at the end. And the offense will hold up at the end.”

When asked about a potential World Series matchup against the Yankees, Mets fans were not too thrilled with the idea.

“I like to not pay too much attention to the Yankees,” said Drohan. “My energy goes toward the Mets.”

“I would not like to see that, even if it was good for New York because I hate the Yankees,” said Mets fan Reed Augen. “But I think the Mets, 101 wins…I could see them going to the World Series.”