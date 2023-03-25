NEW YORK (PIX11) — Amazin’ Day is here in New York City. Throughout Saturday fans who wear a Mets hat or any Mets gear get access to several events across the city.

“We’re planning fun surprises all across the city for anyone spotted in a Mets hat or other Mets gear,” the Amazin’ Day website says. “So be on the lookout for Mr. and Mrs. Met, Mets legends, and official Mets reps, and get ready to reap the Amazin’ rewards.”

Fans can also expect community events throughout New York City, as well as merch pop-ups, for those who don’t have any Mets gear but still want to participate in all the fun.

Wear your Mets hat and get in for free at these venues:

The Metropolitan Museum of Art

Brooklyn Museum

Brooklyn Steel

Webster Hall

Terminal 5

The Shops and Restaurants at Hudson Yards

Racket NYC

The Met Cloisters

Adopt a new furbaby

The Mets are co-hosting with the North Shore Animal League America at Wollman Rink on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Those who adopt a pet will receive a voucher for two free Field Level tickets to an upcoming Mets home game, and a free Mets-themed toy for your new pet.

Get a Mets Library Card

Fans can acquire an official, limited-edition Mets library card at any Queens Library branch on Saturday. Mr. and Mrs. Met, the team’s official mascot, will be onsite at the Central Librabt on Merrick Blvd. to help distribute cards from 9 to 10 a.m.

At 6 p.m. on Amazin’ Day, the Mets will take on the St. Louis Cardinals in Port St. Lucie. You can watch the game live on PIX11 and PIX11.com.