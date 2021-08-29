MetroNorth adding weekday, weekend trains

Commuters board a train bound for New York City at the New Rochelle Metro-North station on March 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

NEW YORK — More trains will be running in the suburbs starting this weekend.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority says its MetroNorth lines will be back to full, pre-pandemic weekend service beginning Sunday.

Starting Monday, 102 trains will be added each weekday to bring the railroad to 82 percent of pre-pandemic levels.

Ferry service between Haverstraw and Ossining and between Newburgh and Beacon on the Hudson Line also will resume.

The MTA says it is making changes as ridership has risen and schools and offices are reopening after Labor Day.