Metro-North set to resume Hudson Line service days after Ida damaged tracks

NEW YORK — Days after Ida caused significant damage to Metro-North’s tracks, officials said Hudson Line service was set to resume for Tuesday morning’s commute.

They’ll be the first trains operating on the line since Ida caused track washouts, fallen trees and mudslides. There were power issues along with damages to signal equipment and collapsed buildings impacting tracks.

Crews needed to clear trees, vegetation and debris from tracks, MTA Metro-North Railroad President Catherine Rinaldi said. After that, they restored slopes and ballast washed out by floodwaters. They also installed heavy stone to stabilize tracks.

“The heroes of this story are the employees from Metro-North, MTA Construction & Development and contractors who have worked around the clock since the storm to get our service restored as quickly as possible following a historic amount of rainfall,” Rinaldi said.

Starting at 4 a.m. on Tuesday, trains will operate every half hour in each direction during main commute times and hourly at other times to all stations from Croton-Harmon south. Poughkeepsie service will be hourly at all times.