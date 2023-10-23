BRIARCLIFF MANOR, N.Y. (PIX11) – A near-normal schedule is expected on the Hudson Line of the Metro-North Monday morning.

MTA crews have been working around the clock to clean up a mudslide in Briarcliff Manor.

Service was disrupted over the weekend when heavy rain Saturday caused a retaining wall to collapse.

Service is also expected to return to normal with delays possible on Amtrak.

