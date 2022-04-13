NEW YORK (PIX11) — In the wake of a terrifying attack on the subway in Brooklyn, Mayor Eric Adams said Wednesday his administration is looking into metal detector technology that could be placed inside subway stations.

Adams joined the PIX11 Morning News to discuss the latest updates on the investigation and the search for the gunman. Adams said he was briefed by authorities Wednesday morning and investigators believe the suspect acted alone.

“We continue to ask New Yorkers to assist us. If you see something, say something,” he said.

While police continue to search for a man identified as a person of interest in the case, Frank James, Adams said what transpired on the subway during Tuesday morning’s rush-hour commute was “unacceptable” and vowed justice for the 23 victims, including 10 people who were shot. The mayor also offered new details on new technology that could potentially prevent another subway shooting from taking place: metal detectors. However, he cautioned that the equipment is not what people would typically imagine.

“This is not the traditional metal detectors that you see at airports — you have to empty your pockets — but no, we are now able to detect if someone carrying a gun,” Adams said. “It’s been used in various locations throughout the country.”

The mayor said he plans to explore the use of this technology in the subways.

“It’s not going to get in the way of movement. It’s very easily mobile,” he added.

When asked whether he spoke with the MTA about the metal detectors, Adams said it will be part of the conversations that he has with leaders of the transit authority. The MTA is a state-run agency.

“First we have to find the technology then we sit down and let them see and explore it,” he added. “I’m sure they want to join me in keeping our subway system safe.”

