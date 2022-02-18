NEW YORK — Six new NYPD precincts have been added to “B-HEARD,” more than doubling the number of precincts participating in the city’s mental health emergency response program, Mayor Eric Adams announced on Friday.

Launched in June 2021, the Behavioral Health Emergency Assistance Response Division has teams of mental health professionals and paramedics respond to non-violent mental health 911 calls instead of the NYPD, according to Adams’ office.

First implemented in the 25th, 28th and 32nd precincts, the program expanded in November 2021 to the 26th and 30th precincts, which are located in Harlem and a portion of the Upper West Side. The program will expand to six more precincts located in Upper Manhattan and the South Bronx within the next three to six months, according to B-HEARD.

The program’s approach, according to B-HEARD, is to treat mental health crises as public health issues – not public safety ones. Behavioral health problems, such as suicidal ideation, substance misuse and mental health conditions, reported in 911 calls, whether experienced by the caller or someone else, will be addressed by teams that operate 16 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you or someone who know is experiencing a behavioral health crisis that does not need an immediate in-person response, call NYC Well at 1-888-NYC-WELL (1-888-692-9355), text “WELL” to 65173 or chat at nyc.gov/nycwell. If you are unsure if 911 or NYC Well is most appropriate, contact NYC Well and a trained counselor will help you assess the appropriate next steps, including connection to 911 or the City’s full array of urgent mental health services.