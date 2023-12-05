QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) – Police are searching for two men wanted for a string of violent robberies at four spas in Queens, according to the NYPD.

Police said two men entered a spa on Jamaica Avenue on Nov. 26 around 11:10 p.m. with a gun and knife. They allegedly stole $5,000 cash and cellphones from three victims before fleeing, according to authorities.

In the second incident, a man entered a spa on Liberty Avenue around 7:40 p.m. this past Saturday and demanded cash from a woman while holding a gun, according to authorities. Police said while the victim was trying to escape from the suspect, he allegedly threw her to the ground and struck her in the face with the gun before stealing her cellphone and $700 cash.

The victim was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jamaica with injuries to her face and leg.

On the same day, a man entered another spa in Queens around 8:39 p.m. and held a gun while asking a woman for property and cash, police said. The suspect then allegedly attempted to sexually assault the woman, according to authorities.

The suspect also fired a gunshot that struck a man in another room, police said. The man was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jamaica in critical condition, according to authorities.

Police said the most recent incident happened on Monday around 3:40 p.m., when a man entered a spa on Jamaica Avenue and allegedly used a gun to demand a woman take him to a private room. He’s accused of sexually assaulting the woman while keeping the gun against her head, according to authorities.

The suspect allegedly stole $190 from the first victim and more cash from two other women who were also threatened with the gun, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

