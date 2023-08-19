Police are looking for two suspects wanted for attacking two men after an argument ensued in Brooklyn on Aug. 1. (Credit: DCPI)

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Police are looking for two suspects wanted for attacking two men after an argument ensued in Brooklyn on Aug. 1.

Police said a 35-year-old man and a 51-year-old man were talking while standing at the corner of Fulton Street and Shepherd Avenue around 9:15 p.m. when the two suspects approached the intersection on a moped.

An argument broke out between the two groups, police said, and the suspects got off their moped to confront the victims. That’s when one of the suspects took out a knife and slashed the 35-year-old man multiple times in the back, according to authorities.

Police said another suspect punched the 51-year-old man on the side of the head from behind him. The man fell forward and hit his head on a metal fence, authorities said.

Police said both men then fled the scene traveling south on Shepherd Avenue on their moped.

The 51-year-old man was transported to Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.