SPRING VALLEY, N.Y. (PIX11) – The two men responsible for a March 2021 fire at an adult care facility in Rockland County that killed a firefighter and a facility resident will not serve jail time, according to the district attorney in the case.

Nathaniel Sommer, 72, and his son Aaron Sommer, both pleaded guilty in connection to the fire at the Evergreen Home for Adults, a 200-bed facility in Spring Valley. It happened on March 23, 2021, when the elder Sommer, a rabbi, and his son were preparing a Passover ritual involving a blowtorch and other items at the adult care facility, officials said.

According to the Office of Rockland County District Attorney Tom Walsh, Nathaniel Sommer pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree manslaughter for the death of firefighter Jared Lloyd, as well as second-degree manslaughter for the death of resident Oliver Hueston.

Those were the top counts in the indictment against Nathaniel Sommer, according to the district attorney’s office.

Aaron Sommer entered a plea of guilty to second-degree reckless endangerment for his involvement in the fatal fire.

The judge in the case, Kevin Russo, accepted the pleas, according to the district attorney’s office, which also said that the judge indicated in court that he intends to impose a sentence of five years of probation for Nathaniel Sommer and three years of probation for Aaron Sommer.

Rockland County Executive Ed Day released a statement in which he expressed anger at the result.

“As a former first responder I am appalled at the fact that the Lloyd and Hurston (sic) families will not get the justice they deserve,” Day said, in part. “While I have no part in this decision, I have spoken at length with the family of Fire Lieutenant Jared Lloyd. There is [a] unanimity in their position that regardless if there is a guilty verdict by plea or by trial that some jail time is warranted. Their position is that the victims are serving a death sentence and the families are serving a life sentence. With that they tell me that closure and justice will not be achieved without a jail sentence for the guilty parties. I fully and unequivocally support the family’s position.”

Judge Russo set a sentencing hearing date for Sept. 20.