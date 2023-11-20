THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – Two men are wanted in connection with an attack and robbery in the Bronx that happened on Sunday, according to the NYPD.

Police said a 29-year-old man was walking near Olinville Avenue and Britton Street around 7 a.m. when he was approached by the two suspects.

The suspects hit the victim in the head with a beer bottle, according to authorities, and stole $2,000 from him.

The victim was taken to NYC Health and Hospitals/Jacobi.

Police describe the first suspect as wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black and white sneakers.

The second suspect was last seen wearing a multicolored hat, light green jacket, light blue jeans and black sneakers, according to authorities.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.