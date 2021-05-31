NEW YORK — While Memorial Day kicks off the unofficial start to summer, it also begins the “100 deadliest days of the year” for teen drivers, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).

The 100 days from Memorial Day to Labor Day are considered the most dangerous time for teen drivers and anyone sharing the road with them, AAA said.

On average, more fatal crashes a day involving teen drivers are reported compared to the rest of the year.

More than 7,000 teens died in crashes involving a teen driver between 2010 and 2019, according to the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety.

“Teen drivers, especially 16- and 17-year old’s, lack the skills and experience to be safe drivers,” said Robert Sinclair, Jr., senior manager, public affairs for AAA Northeast. “During the summer, teens are out of school with lots of unstructured time on their hands and hit the road,” Sinclair added.

Teens also engage in risky behaviors while behind the wheel, according to AAA.

About 47% admitted to driving more than 10 miles per hour over the speed limit in residential areas, while 40% drover more than 15 miles per hour over the speed limit on the highway.

AAA data showed 16- and 17-year-old drivers are three times more likely to have a fatal crash than an adult driver.

AAA urged parents to be models of good driving behavior from infancy and should spend at least 100 hours of practice driving with their kids.