NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers have started to bet on the chance of becoming a multi-millionaire.

The Mega Millions jackpot is up to $810 million. The cash lump sum option is around $470 million. It will be the third largest Mega Millions jackpot in history if won.

Those in line for tickets sounded off on what they’d do with the money if they win.

“I will give to my church, and then I’ll give the rest to my family,” a ticket buyer said.

“I’d get me an attorney first,” another patron said.

The tickets are $2 each. The draw is at 11 p.m. on Tuesday. The odds of winning, however, are one in 303 million.