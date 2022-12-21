In this file photo, a Mega Millions lottery ticket rests on the shop counter at the Street Corner Market in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After Tuesday evening’s drawing had no winners, the drawing for the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot of the year will take place on Friday evening.

No ticket matched the numbers drawn on Tuesday evening, which were 3, 4, 33, 36, 52, and the gold Mega Ball 17, making the current jackpot jump to an estimated $510 million — $266.8 million in cash.

According to Mega Millions, if there are no winners in Friday’s drawing, the jackpot would become the 11th largest jackpot since 2002. Additionally, there were only three instances where the jackpot was higher than $1 billion.

Mega Millions also announced that there were ticket holders in Arizona, Kentucky, Louisiana, and Texas that took home second-prize $1 million wins after Tuesday evening’s drawing while 19 ticket holders won third-tier prizes, with only one winning $40,000.

In November, one person managed to win a record-breaking largest Powerball jackpot of $2.04 billion.