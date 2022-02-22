Meet Logan: LI baby born at 2:22 on 2/22/22

Baby Logan and his parents

Logan Jowill Coreas Vasquez and parents Wendy Campos-Vasquez and Mercedes Manual Coreas (Catholic Health’s Mercy Hospital )

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY (PIX11) — A Long Island baby’s birthday is certainly two-riffic.

Logan Jowill Coreas Vasquez was born at 2:22 pm on 2/22/22′; also known as TWOsday. The baby boy weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces and was born at 39 weeks at at Catholic Health’s Mercy Hospital.

Parents Wendy Campos-Vasquez and Mercedes Manual Coreas said their son’s birthday shows they were in the right place at the right time, a hospital spokesperson said. Logan is their first baby.

Some cultures believe palindrome dates are lucky, according to the Farmer’s Almanac.

Logan’s not the only baby born on TWOsday at the hospital. Twins were born there earlier in the day.

