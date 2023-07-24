MASSAPEQUA PARK, N.Y. (PIX11) – With helicopters buzzing overhead, Suffolk Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison on Monday said ground-penetrating radar was being used in a backyard dig at the Long Island home of Gilgo Beach serial killer suspect Rex Heuermann.

“It’s a different type of technology,” Harrison said. “That will help us be able to identify anything in that backyard we need to take into our possession.”

Harrison refuted a weekend report from another media outlet that suggested a soundproof room was discovered in Heuermann’s basement on First Avenue in Massapequa Park.

“There is a vault,” Harrison noted. “Not a soundproof room.”

And while he confirmed the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office has a team stationed at the suspect’s Nassau County house, Harrison would not answer questions about female victims potentially being killed there.

“I can’t confirm anything about anybody ever being inside this house, at this time,” Harrison told PIX11 News.

Heuermann, a Manhattan architect who lived for years in his Massapequa Park home, is charged with allegedly killing three of the “Gilgo Four,” the first women who were discovered in the brush off Ocean Parkway near Gilgo Beach in December 2010.

Six other sets of remains were found in April 2011, but police are still investigating whether Heuermann might have ties to those murders.

“This person’s been at large for a long period of time,” the police commissioner said. “We’re going to keep this task force and see if there are any other victims on Ocean Parkway or any other part of Long Island.”

When asked about allegations that police in 2010 didn’t follow up on reports about a vehicle seen at one victim’s house, Harrison said, “I will say we came upon that information maybe a couple of years ago, but we were unable to attach it to the Massapequa ‘box’ (cellphone sites).”

Once the Gilgo Beach Homicide Task Force received specific information about a green Chevy Avalanche seen near the home of victim Amber Costello in September 2010, a state police investigator discovered Heuermann had owned that kind of vehicle during the time in question.

Cellphone analysts then compared “pings” from his personal phone with “pings” from specific burner phones and discovered they were often near Heuermann’s home as well as near his Midtown, Manhattan office at the same time.