Mechanical issues halt American Airlines takeoff from JFK

In this July 17, 2019 file photo American Airlines planes are parked on the tarmac at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — Six crew members and 142 passengers were evacuated from an American Airlines flight Tuesday due to a mechanical issue, a spokesman for the airline said.

The Boeing 737-800 was halted shortly after 1 p.m. The plane was stopped safely on the runway, and the passengers will board another plane to continue their trip to Phoenix.

“We thank our crew for their professionalism and our customers for their patience,” American Airlines Spokesman Andrew Trull said.

No injuries were reported to anyone on board the plane, and all customers were removed from the cabin via the plane’s stairs, Trull said. The plane will undergo a maintenance evaluation after being taken to the American Airlines hangar.

Officials did not clarify what maintenance issue prompted the halt.