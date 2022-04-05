HUDSON SQUARE, Manhattan (PIX11) — It’s been a tough two years of isolation during the pandemic, especially for teenagers. Forty New York City teens got a little pampering on Tuesday with the purpose of raising their self-esteem and helping launch them into their future careers and college.

Mahalia Serling, 17, went on a special school field trip to the Aveda Art and Sciences Institute New York Tuesday to get a free facial. Serling is learning from the beauty experts. She has already started a hair business called Slayedbythebestttt on Instagram.

Serling was one of 40 high school students from Chelsea Career and Technical Education High School getting makeovers with a deeper meaning.

“We want to expose our students to many opportunities now to get them career and college ready,” said Jaivelle Reed, the principal at Chelsea Career and Technical Education High School.

The opportunity is all due to the Hudson Square Business Improvement District and the Aveda Institute. The teens got new hairstyles, facials, and most importantly, a glimpse into careers in beauty that the teens may want to pursue one day. It was also about treating teens for a job well done during the pandemic.

There will be more events to come, collaborating with more high schools. Those who want to get involved can visit the Hudson Square BID website.