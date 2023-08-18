BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A busy Boulevard that connects Brooklyn and Queens and runs through a Greenpoint neighborhood will be changing.

Vehicles, pedestrians, and cyclists will notice a different way of moving around McGuinness Boulevard in the coming weeks.

After the initial plan caused controversy, the city redesigned a compromise that combines some earlier elements and local feedback.

About half of McGuiness Boulevard will have a lane reduction in each direction closer to The Brooklyn-Queens expressway. A protected bike lane will be constructed along with a lane for parking.

The bike lane will continue in the North section above Calyer Street closer to the Pulaski Bridge. Two lanes in each direction will be open during the day with a parking lane after in the evening.

City Hall issued a statement that said crews will begin work before school begins in September.

“This project will calm traffic, create protected bike lanes, and better accommodate everyone traveling through this neighborhood. The Adams administration has continuously listened to members of this community and updated our design accordingly,” wrote Charles Kretchmer Lutvak, Deputy Press Secretary.

Some neighbors and local business representatives asked the city to reconsider the first proposal for a road diet along the entire stretch.

Other neighbors have been calling for changes after crashes.

Councilmember Lincoln Restler says the city will monitor the new design and its impact on other area streets.