This Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 photo shows the exterior of a McDonald’s restaurant in Mebane, N.C. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Whether you’re retired or looking for your first full-time job, McDonald’s is actively recruiting thousands of people to work at its New York locations.

The popular fast-food chain is looking to hire more than 13,000 workers this fall by enticing prospective employees with certain perks, like tuition assistance, the company said.

“We’re committed to providing flexibility so that people in all stages of life looking for work can find a home at McDonald’s,” said Katie Hunt-Rotolo, president of the McDonald’s New York Metro Owner/Operator Association.

Those wishing to apply can visit jobs.mchire.com to learn more or text ‘apply’ to 38000 to start an application via text.