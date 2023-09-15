McDonald’s is offering 50-cent double cheeseburgers on Monday, Sept. 18 to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day. (credit: McDonald’s)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The Golden Arches is celebrating National Cheeseburger Day with a delicious deal.

McDonald’s is offering 50-cent double cheeseburgers on Monday to celebrate the holiday.

“For one day only, fans can snag a double cheeseburger for only $0.50 from any participating location nationwide when they order exclusively through the McDonald’s App,” a McDonald’s spokesperson said.

No other purchase is necessary to snag the offer.

