NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams gathered with a group of mayors at his official residence to unveil what they hope is a powerful new tool to target gun makers and traffickers.

“They are no different than the cigarette manufacturers of yesteryear, knowing their product produced a dangerous outcome continuing to lie despite the facts,” Adams said

Cities have begun pooling illegal gun information into a database run by the Michael Bloomberg-backed group, Everytown for Gun Safety. A sampling of preliminary data shows five makers Glock, Taurus, Smith and Wesson, Ruger, and ghost gun manufacturer Polymer80 produce about 50% of illegal guns.

“The $9 billion gun manufacturing industry have said they are going to put profit over public safety, and remained removed from questions,” Adams said.

Mayors hope to take the information in the database and bring lawsuits against gun makers for both advertising to people who would abuse the weapon, and for creating a public nuisance. Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said it would be similar to recent opioid litigation.

“[They] were not making sure their product was not going to bad actors producing, or a pharmacy taking far more than they needed,” Lucas said.

The cities also intend to use their combined buying power through police departments to squeeze these gun manufacturers into better behavior.

Mayors insist this is about more than just reducing the number of guns on the streets long term. These mayors say the database will help solve crimes and targeting gun traffickers in real time.