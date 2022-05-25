NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams made a public safety announcement alongside other city officials on Wednesday.

The address was made following the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas that killed 19 children and two adults. Adams was joined by NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell and Schools Chancellor David Banks.

“Yesterday, I’m sure you held your children a little harder,” Adams said.

Adams said that there has been “an endless flow of guns” on New York City streets, on the subway and in schools. According to him, the city’s school safety teams were able to retrieve a backpack with guns and 18 bullets being carried by a 13-year-old boy in a middle school in Brooklyn. The reason they were able to prevent a shooting was that a school staff member was able to overhear a conversation between students.

He urged parents to sit down with their children to talk about gun violence.

“If kids are getting involved in guns, we need to intervene and get help right away,” he said. “Parents are not only parents; they are lifeguards … they are here to help their children protect themselves and from others.”

He mentioned the fatal shooting of 11-year-old Khyara Tay and the suspects connected to the killing being teenage boys. He also assured New Yorkers that the city is working to curb the rise of gun violence.