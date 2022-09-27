NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams is set to hold a briefing Tuesday regarding his trip to Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona.

Adams went to the U.S. territory and the Caribbean country to assist in recovery efforts following the devastation of Hurricane Fiona. He flew down to Puerto Rico on Sunday and met with several Puerto Rico officials. He then met with officials of the Dominican Republic on Monday.

