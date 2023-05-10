NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams delivered remarks Wednesday on the death of Jordan Neely, a 30-year-old homeless man who was placed into a chokehold on a New York City subway train last week.

Watch the video player for the mayor’s full remarks.

Neely, a locally-known Michael Jackson impersonator who friends say suffered from worsening mental health, died on May 1 when a fellow rider pulled him to the floor and pinned him with a hold taught in combat training.

Neely had been screaming at other passengers but hadn’t attacked anyone, according to a freelance journalist who recorded a video of his final minutes.

The man who administered the chokehold, Daniel Penny, said through his lawyers Friday that he was protecting himself after Neely threatened him and other passengers.

“Daniel never intended to harm Mr. Neely and could not have foreseen his untimely death,” said his lawyers, Thomas Kenniff and Steven Raiser.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office is investigating the incident and no charges have been announced.